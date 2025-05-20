Deal getting closer: Liverpool target flew to England on Sunday for key steps in transfer

Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC corner flag and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Liverpool are closing in on Jeremie Frimpong (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong has reportedly already had the first part of his medical tests with Liverpool after flying to England on Sunday.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back has emerged as a top priority transfer target for Liverpool this summer, and it looks like a deal is edging closer to completion.

The Reds know they’re about to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, so it makes sense that a replacement has been snapped up pretty quickly.

According to Sky Sports, Frimpong has already had part of his medical after arriving in England over the weekend.

By now, it may even be that the Netherlands international has completed all stages of his medical tests.

Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jeremie Frimpong celebrates a goal for Bayer Leverkusen
Jeremie Frimpong celebrates a goal for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

With Alexander-Arnold leaving, it’s hard to think of a better replacement on that right-hand side than Frimpong.

Although it will be a big blow to lose a key player like Alexander-Arnold, it looks like LFC have done well to snap up Frimpong, who is a similarly talented attacking outlet on that side of the pitch.

The 24-year-old mostly played as a wing-back for Leverkusen, and he even managed a hugely impressive total of 14 goals in all competitions in 2023/24.

It will be interesting to see if Frimpong can replicate that at Anfield, but he looks like he should be a good fit for Arne Slot’s side.

Arne Slot refuses to confirm Jeremie Frimpong transfer

Slot was asked about the Frimpong signing after Liverpool’s defeat to Brighton yesterday, but perhaps unsurprisingly he hasn’t confirmed anything just yet…

These deals take time and there can always be last-minute snags, so Slot is probably right to be cautious about coming out and announcing anything before the club have given the official green light.

Still, all being well it seems highly likely that Frimpong being announced by Liverpool is only a matter of time.

