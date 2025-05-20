General view of a corner flag with the Leeds logo. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the French attacker Willem Geubbels during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (h/t LeedsPress), Leeds are keen on the St. Gallen striker, who has 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Leeds were linked with Geubbels a few months ago as well.

Leeds need a striker

It is no secret that Leeds United need a quality striker in the summer, and they have been linked with players like Jamie Vardy and Calum Wilson as well.

They need a reliable goal scorer leading the line for them in the Premier League next year, and Geubbels could prove to be a quality addition. The French attacker will be tempted to move to the Premier League, and Leeds could be an exciting opportunity for him.

They have secured promotion to the Premier League, but they need to focus on surviving in the Premier League now. Leeds will not want to go down next season, and they will want to establish themselves as Premier League regulars.

Willem Geubbels would be a bargain addition

Geubbels could certainly help them improve going forward. He has shown his ability in French football, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to move to Leeds could be an exciting one for him. The player reportedly has a release clause of £4.6 million in his contract, and Leeds certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

The deal could prove to be a major bargain for the newly promoted side if the player manages to hit the ground running in the Premier League. The 23-year-old is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching experience. He could establish himself as a player for Leeds in the long term.

Signing him for a nominal amount of money would allow Leeds to improve the other areas of their squad as well. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.