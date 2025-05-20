Fans gather by the statue of Billy Bremner, covered with scarfs and flags. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who will be a free agent this summer.

According to a report from AfricaFoot, Leeds are keen on the experienced Premier League midfielder who has made 277 appearances in the top flight with Everton and Watford. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can secure an agreement with the player in the coming weeks.

Abdoulaye Doucoure would improve Leeds

He has the experience and the quality to improve Leeds in the middle of the park, and the opportunity to join the newly promoted club could be exciting for the player as well. Doucoure has 21 goals and 14 assists for Everton.

The Mali international will want to compete at the highest level, and staying in the Premier League with Leeds would be ideal for him. He will add physicality, drive and defensive cover to the Leeds United midfield.

The Whites have done well in the Championship this season, but they will need to improve if they want to survive in the Premier League. Signing an experienced player like Doucoure could prove to be a wise decision. Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to improve their adequately.

AS Roma keen on Everton star

Meanwhile, the report claims that Leeds will face competition from AS Roma for the Everton midfielder. It remains to be seen what the player decides. Roma will be an attractive destination for the player as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in Italy, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down.

Leeds are currently lacking a quality box-to-box midfielder, and they must do everything in their power to convince Doucoure to join the club. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them in the short term.