Decision next week as Chelsea schedule further talks with Man United transfer target

Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Liam Delap and have further meetings scheduled over a transfer deal for the Ipswich Town striker.

The 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season, and it seems he remains firmly in Chelsea’s sights for this summer despite Manchester United also holding talks, according to Simon Phillips.

Both Chelsea and Man Utd need new signings up front this summer, so both of them chasing Delap makes sense after his very respectable tally of 12 goals and two assists in the Premier League.

One imagines Delap could do even better with superior players around him, while he should also get better with age and with more experience under his belt.

Liam Delap has a big decision to make – Chelsea or Manchester United?

Delap needs to pick his next club carefully, and it’s not clear if Chelsea or United would be the better choice for him right now.

On the one hand, Chelsea are far above the Red Devils in the Premier League table, so might be closer to making this long-term project built around talented young players work at last.

On the other hand, it’s been a chaotic few years for the Blues as they’ve chopped and changed managers, whilst also overseeing a huge turnover of players, all without making much progress.

United aren’t at their best either, though, even if they have a Europa League final to look forward to.

Loads of top players have gone backwards at Old Trafford in recent times, and improved after leaving, so Delap would do well to factor that in.

Who’s leading the race for Liam Delap?

It’s not clear at the moment who will emerge victorious in this transfer battle, but the latest Chelsea news Phillips has on this sounds pretty optimistic for CFC.

“Chelsea laid down a lot of foundations to sign Delap in January, and he is very much open and interested in a move to Stamford Bridge,” Phillips said.

“The reporting around the United move is apparently down to his preference to live in that area of the UK. I have not personally heard this yet (not saying it’s untrue).”

He added: “We have heard that Chelsea are still very keen on the Ipswich striker and this one is far from over.

“Chelsea have scheduled more talks with Delap’s reps and the player will make his decision after the weekend.”