Talks held: Man United chiefs given permission to meet with £30m Chelsea transfer target

Manchester United flag plus 'breaking news' banner
Manchester United have held talks with Liam Delap (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United chiefs have reportedly held direct talks with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who is also wanted by Chelsea.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season, and it seems highly likely that a bigger club will snap him up soon.

Ipswich have been relegated back to the Championship, so there looks to be a big opportunity for clubs to swoop in for Delap.

According to the Athletic, it means there’s a £30m release clause in Delap’s contract, with Man Utd already meeting with the player ahead of a potential summer move.

The England Under-21 international was supposedly given permission to travel to Manchester for talks, while Chelsea and other clubs could also still be worth watching.

Liam Delap to form part of new-look Manchester United attack

Liam Delap in action for Ipswich Town
Liam Delap in action for Ipswich Town (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It looks like Delap won’t be the only new addition to Ruben Amorim’s front line, with the Athletic also mentioning advancing talks for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

If the Red Devils can bring in both Cunha and Delap, they should be in a very strong position next season, even if there’s still a lot of work to be done.

There are several weak areas of this United squad, but attack is right up there with an urgent priority.

Delap looks like a clear upgrade on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, while Cunha could be ideal to replace loaned-out misfits Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Should Liam Delap choose Man Utd or Chelsea?

Delap needs to choose his next move carefully, and both United and Chelsea come with certain risks.

Many players have gone backwards at Old Trafford in recent times, while a few have also improved considerably after leaving the club.

That should perhaps push Delap towards Chelsea, who have also generally performed a lot better in the Premier League this season.

Still, there’s also been a lot of upheaval at Stamford Bridge in recent years, and it’s still not clear if their youth-driven project is really that close to taking off.

