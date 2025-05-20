“Several” clubs interested as Liverpool won’t rule out sanctioning transfer

Jarell Quansah and his Liverpool teammates react (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell Jarell Quansah this summer, with a number of clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga said to be interested.

The 22-year-old has shown himself to be a reliable squad player at Liverpool, but he’s perhaps starting to look like he won’t develop into much more than that.

The Reds have plenty of other defensive options in their squad and may well make new signings in that department this summer, which could mean Quansah is surplus to requirements.

Jarell Quansah transfer update from journalist…

See below as Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany provides an update on Quansah’s situation on X, formerly Twitter…

?? Understand several Bundesliga clubs and teams from England are showing interest in Jarell #Quansah! A sale of the 22y/o centre-back this summer is not ruled out. #LFC @SkySportDE ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/47nhUc06fG — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 20, 2025

Quansah might not quite be good enough to be a regular starter for Liverpool, but it’s easy to imagine a few top clubs looking at him as someone who could make an impact.

Quansah himself will also surely want to play more and might fancy his chances of doing so if he leaves Anfield this summer.

Liverpool to make changes after winning the Premier League?

It’s been a superb first season for Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who has won the Premier League title the first time of asking.

Still, there’s arguably still room for improvement as LFC narrowly missed out on more silverware as they were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Slot will probably also feel Liverpool could’ve gone further in the Champions League, so perhaps offloading Quansah and others could end up being good business.

Ultimately, top clubs like Liverpool need to be ruthless, and that means shifting the players who aren’t making much of an impact, and replacing them with players who can.

Plettenberg doesn’t name the teams currently chasing Quansah, but one imagines this will become clearer in the coming weeks and months.