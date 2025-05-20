Reporter drops bombshell transfer update on Liverpool trio with 24 PL goals between them this season

Darwin Nunez celebrates Liverpool's title victory
Darwin Nunez celebrates Liverpool's title victory (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly bid farewell to three of their key attacking players this summer if the circumstances are right.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Reds have interest in all three of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

It seems there is a strong possibility of Nunez leaving amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, and it seems Diaz and Jota both face uncertain futures as well.

See below for Plettenberg’s update on X, with Nunez’s likely departure perhaps not coming as that much of a surprise, though Diaz and Jota may well have been expected to stay…

Nunez only has five Premier League goals this season, so it’s surely time to ship the Uruguay international off after his difficult time at Anfield.

Should Liverpool let Diaz and Jota go?

Some LFC fans might be a bit more uneasy about allowing Diaz and Jota to leave, though, as both have made decent contributions this season.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in Liverpool training
Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in Liverpool training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jota has admittedly been a bit injury-prone, so might be worth offloading from that point of view, though he’s still done well whenever he has been able to play.

Diaz, meanwhile, has an impressive 13 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season.

The trio of Nunez, Diaz and Jota have 24 league goals between them in total, so if they did all leave it’s clear they’d need replacing.

All change at Liverpool this summer?

It could be a major summer of upheaval at Liverpool after their title success.

It’s already been confirmed that star player Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving on a free transfer as his contract is due to expire.

It could be that Nunez, Diaz and Jota will also be moving on, and fans will likely be concerned about quite so many changes happening at once.

Arne Slot benefited from finding a settled squad when he took over from Jurgen Klopp last season, with barely any changes made before the team won the league.

