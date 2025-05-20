Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, inspects the pitch. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the Palermo defender Gioacchino Barranco at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in Italy, and a report from ILovePalermoCalcio claims that the 17-year-old is on the radar of Liverpool.

Liverpool need left-back additions

It is no secret that Liverpool need a left-back this summer, and they have been heavily linked with the Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian is likely to come in as a replacement for Andy Robertson. However, Liverpool need more depth in that area of the pitch. The 17-year-old defender could be a superb long-term investment for them as well.

Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get a deal for Barranco across the line.

They will face competition from Italian clubs Atalanta and Torino for the youngster.

Gioacchino Barranco could be tempted

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the young defender, and Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down for the player.

Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help Barranco fulfil his potential. He could be the ideal backup option to Kerkez if Liverpool managed to sign the Hungarian.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas could leave the club in the summer. The Greek international has been a squad player for Liverpool, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. The 17-year-old defender could fill the void left by him.