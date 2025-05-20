Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, reacts as he gives the team instructions. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, they have identified the 23-year-old Ecuador international as a target this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the German club in the coming weeks.

The player has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Hincapie is rated highly

Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso rates the player highly, and he has previously claimed that the South American is a modern defender and a “great player” who is capable of playing in multiple roles.

The player has a long-term contract with the German club, and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Liverpool might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen all the situation unfolds.

Liverpool could use Piero Hincapie

It is no secret that they need a quality defender in the summer. Hincapie is capable of operating as the left-sided central defender as well as left-back. His versatility will be a bonus for Liverpool if they can get the deal done.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable at times this season, and they need to tighten up defensively. Hincapie will certainly help them improve at the back. He could also be the ideal long-term replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the 23-year-old. It would be the ideal step up in his career. He has won the Bundesliga with Liverpool, and he will look to try out a new challenge. Liverpool could provide him with a platform to fight for the Premier League title and the Champions League in future.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.