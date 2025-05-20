Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a Manchester Untied training session. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Borussia goalkeeper Gregor Kobel at the end of the season, as per BILD.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the German club, and the Swiss International has kept 12 clean sheets this season. Kobel could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United or Chelsea next season.

Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken has heaped praise on the keeper.

“In Gregor Kobel we have one of the best in Europe. Behind him are [Alexander] Meyer and [Marcel] Lotka. We are in a great position there,” said Ricken, as quoted by Sky Germany.

Man United need an upgrade on Andre Onana

It is no secret that Manchester United need a quality goalkeeper. Andre Onana has been underwhelming for the Red Devils this season, and he has cost them valuable points with his error-prone performances. The 27-year-old could prove to be a major upgrade on the Cameroon goalkeeper.

Kobel is at the peak of his powers, and he might want to compete at a high level. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be hard to turn down for him. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are likely to be an attractive destination for the player.

Chelsea keen on Gregor Kobel

On the other hand, Chelsea could use a quality goalkeeper as well. Robert Sanchez has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move from Brighton, and he needs to be replaced. The 27-year-old Dortmund goalkeeper could be a quality replacement for him. It will be interesting to see which of the two Premier League clubs manages to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are monitoring his situation as well. They need a long-term alternative to Nick Pope, and the Bundesliga star could be the ideal acquisition.

The report from BILD claims that the English clubs will have to pay a fee of around €60-70 million to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to break the Bank for him. There is no doubt that they have the resources to pay up.