Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a training session (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at the end of the season, as per DirectTVsports.

Aston Villa are prepared to sell Martinez this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get a deal across the line.

Man United need an upgrade

The Argentine International is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United. Martinez has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Andre Onana has been quite error,-prone and Manchester United need an upgrade if they want to fight for major trophies next season. The Cameroon International goalkeeper has cost them valuable points this season. Martinez would be a huge upgrade on the player.

Emiliano Martinez would be a superb addition

He has proven himself in the Premier League, and he has been exceptional for his country as well. The World Cup winner will be tempted to join a big club if the opportunity presents itself, and Manchester United are certainly one of the biggest clubs in the world. Even though they have struggled in recent seasons, they have the resources to bounce back strongly.

A world-class goalkeeper could make a big difference for them and instil some much-needed belief in the back four with his assured performances between the sticks as well.

The player is highly rated, and Lionel Messi has labelled him as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The player is at the peak of his powers, and he could hit the ground at Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Aston Villa in the coming weeks. The West Midlands club will be disappointed to lose a player of his quality, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.