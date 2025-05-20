Bid prepared: Man United set to trigger star’s release clause once the season ends

Ruben Amorim at a press conference (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set to trigger the £62.5m release clause in Matheus Cunha’s contract at Wolves once the season comes to an end.

The Red Devils look set to complete the signing of Cunha, and all the final details are expected to be formalised very soon, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazil international has shone at Wolves and it’s not at all surprising to see that he now looks set to be snapped up by a bigger club.

Even if Man Utd have had a pretty dreadful season in the Premier League, it makes sense that Cunha would be keen to accept an offer to move to Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha can help start Manchester United’s fight back

Ruben Amorim inherited a difficult situation when he took the United job, and it’s fair to say he’ll need his own signings before he can really take this team forward.

Cunha looks like he could be a good fit for Amorim’s United, and attack is certainly a weak area of this current squad.

On his own, he probably won’t be enough, but Cunha can play a variety of roles, so his arrival looks like a good start, as long as he’s followed by more of an out-and-out centre-forward.

Matheus Cunha’s stats for Wolves this season

Cunha has a total of 17 goals and six assists in all competitions for Wolves this season.

The 25-year-old combines flair with a high work rate and looks to have all the qualities to shine for one of the traditional ‘big six’ sides.

Unsurprisingly, Cunha has out-scored this current crop of United forwards, with Marcus Rashford only managing seven before going out on loan to Aston Villa, while Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have seven and ten goals in all competitions, respectively.

Cunha looks like a clear upgrade on all of these players, so MUFC fans will be excited about how this story is developing.