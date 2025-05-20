Rayan Cherki and Patrick Dorgu (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly rivalling the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa for the transfer of Lyon star Rayan Cherki.

The talented young Frenchman is expected to be on the move this summer and it would be hugely exciting to see him in the Premier League.

As CaughtOffside recently revealed, Cherki has been offered to Liverpool, Manchester United and others, and it seems there’s now been another update on his future.

According to Fichajes, Palace look to be emerging as a surprise name in the mix for the 21-year-old, who has been described as an “absolute master” by teammate Ainsley Maitland-Niles via BBC Sport.

Rayan Cherki to link up with FA Cup winners?

One imagines Palace’s win in the FA Cup final over the weekend could boost their hopes of attracting a major talent like this to Selhurst Park.

Cherki could also be an ideal fit for the Eagles as there’s surely a risk that they’ll lose current star attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

Oliver Glasner won’t want to lose Eze but Cherki would be an ideal like-for-like replacement as he can play either out wide or as a number ten.

Would Cherki really choose Palace over other Premier League clubs?

Palace looks like a reasonably exciting project, but if Cherki wants to leave Lyon he would surely aim a bit higher than this.

The youngster looks more than capable of becoming a star player for an elite club, and one imagines he’d fit right in at Liverpool.

The Reds could do with something a bit different in attack as the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have been a little underwhelming, while Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo also aren’t the most consistent.

Man United would also clearly do well to bring in someone like Cheri as Marcus Rashford and Antony will surely be leaving Old Trafford.