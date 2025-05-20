Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks dejected following the team's defeat (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap during the summer transfer window, but manager Ruben Amorim has other preferences.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, there is a split at Manchester United over their transfer plans. Apparently, Jason Wilcox is keen on a move for Delap this summer, and the Manchester United football department has identified him as a top target.

However, Ruben Amorim wants a more experienced option to lead the line for his side next season, and he prefers a move for Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen.

Liam Delap move unlikely?

Bailey said to UIF: “There remains a split at Manchester United over their plans for their new striker. Liam Delap has emerged as their top target for their footballing department – with technical director Jason Wilcox convinced that the Ipswich Town striker is the best option for the club. “However, Amorim and his coaching staff believe that a ready made number nine would be the better route for them to take as a team.”

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United change their transfer plans over the next few days. There is no doubt that they need a quality striker in the summer.

Ruben Amorim wants Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen

Delap has done quite well for Ipswich this season despite their relegation, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality long-term investment. However, Gyokeres is at the peak of his powers, and he has been outstanding for Sporting CP. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world right now, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford. Also, he has worked with Amorim at the Portuguese club, and he should be able to settle in quickly at Manchester United.

Similarly, Osimhen is a proven performer at the highest level, and he could make an instant impact as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to abandon their pursuit of Delap in order to move for a more experienced striker.

Players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been underwhelming, and they need to be replaced in the summer. A quality striker will be a top priority for Manchester United heading into the transfer window.