Arsenal fans hold up a flag. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Arsenal fans hold up a flag prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Juventus FC at the Arsenal Stadium on November 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for Borussia Dortmund this season, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for multiple clubs.

Rudy Galetti has informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all seriously interested in the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Arsenal are leading the race

Arsenal are reportedly ahead of the other clubs in the race to sign Gittens, and he is likely to cost around €55 million. With a contract running until 2028, Dortmund are in a strong position and are not open to big discounts. They know the player is highly rated and are waiting for the right offer. Transfer talks are likely to intensify in the coming weeks, and there will be new developments in the race. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

While the 20-year-old attacker is happy at Dortmund, he would be open to taking up a new challenge this summer. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him.

Bayern Munich have also shown interest, but Bynoe-Gittens would prefer a move back to England. This gives Premier League clubs an advantage in the race for his signature.

Chelsea and Newcastle keen on Jamie Gittens

Chelsea and Newcastle are closely following the situation, and they are preparing strategies to convince both Dortmund and the player in the next few weeks.

Arsenal have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. They need more depth on the flanks, and Gittens would be the ideal acquisition.

Similarly, Newcastle need another attacker to complete their front three alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. At Chelsea, Gittens could be an upgrade on Mykhailo Mudryk, who is facing a lengthy ban for doping.

Gittens has 12 goals and five assists to his name this season.