Tammy Abraham and Joao Felix (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly made an approach over the potential transfer of former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England international, currently on loan at AC Milan from Roma, is expected to leave Italy this summer and return to the Premier League.

Latest reports suggest West Ham have made their interest known, with the Hammers looking short up front and in need of someone with proven quality.

Even if Abraham hasn’t been that consistent during his time in Serie A, he has always been a pretty reliable finisher, and has shown in the past that he can score at a decent rate in the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham to solve West Ham’s striker crisis?

Abraham looked like a huge prospect when he first broke through at Chelsea, but in the end he didn’t quite make it at Stamford Bridge.

He then started brightly at Roma before fading, and he’s been mostly quite underwhelming in his loan stint with Milan this season.

Still, West Ham would surely view the 27-year-old as a decent option given their lack of goals in their squad right now.

Danny Ings will be leaving at the end of his contract this summer, while Niclas Fullkrug’s future will surely be in some doubt, while Michail Antonio is yet to return from a bad injury.

Could West Ham do better than Tammy Abraham?

In truth, Abraham’s recent form is pretty poor, so one imagines there’ll be a few WHUFC fans wondering if their club could do better.

Abraham surely won’t be coming cheap either, with wages of £93,000 a week, while it’s not yet clear what kind of transfer fee he could command.

West Ham would probably do well to take their time on this deal and ensure other options have also been explored.