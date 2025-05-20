Trent Alexander-Arnold’s telling reaction to Liverpool fans after Brighton defeat

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to the Liverpool fans (Optus Sport)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could be seen looking quite emotional as he looked on at the away fans after last night’s defeat to Brighton.

Arne Slot’s side are already Premier League champions, so won’t be too concerned about the result, and the club’s fans were clearly still in celebratory mood after their team recently wrapped up a record-equalling 20th league title.

Liverpool fans’ support is already known for being pretty special, with Anfield often boasting the best atmosphere in the country, and it looks like Alexander-Arnold is starting to realise what he’s going to miss once he leaves.

See below for the England international’s rather intriguing response after taking a moment to look into the crowd…

Trent Alexander-Arnold watches on as Liverpool fans celebrate following their 3-2 loss at Brighton ? pic.twitter.com/OhsSvxk7fj — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 20, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold coming towards the end of his time at Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract this summer and he recently made the official announcement to confirm he won’t be signing a new deal.

Even if LFC fans aren’t happy with the 26-year-old for the manner of his exit, it seems pretty clear that this wouldn’t have been an easy decision for him.

This weekend will be his final game as a Liverpool player, and it will be interesting to see if he gets on after being an unused substitute last night.

What next for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Well, it’s not been announced yet, but it’s one of the worst-kept secrets in world football right now – Alexander-Arnold will be joining Real Madrid.

This has looked on the cards for some time now, as per BBC Sport, Fabrizio Romano, and numerous other reliable sources.

It will be interesting to see if this ends up being a positive move for Trent, or if he’ll live to regret that he’s leaving his boyhood club, and their famous support, behind.