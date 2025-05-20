Emiliano Martinez and John McGinn (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could reportedly be ready to make the surprise decision to sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for just £30m this summer.

The Argentina international has been a hugely important player for Villa in recent years, and one imagines he could have plenty of suitors if he’s made available this summer.

Still, it seems Villa would be content to let Martinez go for surprisingly cheap, according to a report from Football Insider.

Villa could surely ask for much more for Martinez, but the club also have some pressure on them to balance the books in order to stay in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

That could mean cashing in on Martinez for any kind of reasonable fee is more important than holding out for bigger money and allowing the saga to drag on.

Emiliano Martinez could leave Aston Villa this summer

Villa fans surely won’t be too keen on seeing a big figure like Martinez leaving the club, but it seems this could be increasingly likely.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, having previously struggled for playing time when he was at the Emirates Stadium.

It will be interesting to see, however, if AVFC ultimately now feel the time could be right to cash in on the 32-year-old and replace him with a younger and more long-term option in goal.

Who could replace Martinez at Villa?

In terms of Villa replacing Martinez, there were recently links with highly-rated Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, according to Fabrizio Romano on X…

? Emi Martínez will assess all the options also from Europe after Saudi Pro League clubs approaches, as he’s expected to leave Aston Villa. Villa are among several clubs showing interest in Joan García, open race ahead. pic.twitter.com/O9cfVDRBxL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2025

Garcia is certainly an exciting talent, and if Villa feel they can get him, then it could be worth letting Martinez go.

There might not be another opportunity to swoop for Garcia, who will surely continue to attract interest from other big clubs in the near future.