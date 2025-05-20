Exclusive: Barca & Bayern currently unlikely as €75m star open to Premier League transfer

Xavi Simons celebrates with his RB Leipzig teammates (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The situation of Xavi Simons will be one to watch this summer for sure, because the Dutch talent has decided to leave Red Bull Leipzig.

The transfer fee could be around €70-75m but also to see how Leipzig will collaborate to the exit because they’ve been informed by the player that he wants to try something new.

Simons is also now represented by his brother Faustino, who is ready to look for opportunities for him this summer.

Xavi Simons to Barcelona or Bayern Munich?

The dream of Simons himself has always been to be a Barcelona player, to return to Barcelona as he used to play for their academy. But at the moment Barcelona have different priorities, so this is not a concrete negotiation as of now.

Remember that Barca have to be clear about their Financial Fair Play situation, while they also have a lot of other attacking options right now, so Simons doesn’t necessarily make sense as a top priority.

? @FabrizioRomano on Xavi Simons: ? Has told Leipzig he wants to leave

? Open to Premier League Full details ?? pic.twitter.com/EHZxhz5wuP — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 20, 2025

My understanding is that there is also interest from Bayern Munich, but only if they don’t get Florian Wirtz – for now the priority of Bayern remains to sign the German talent from Bayer Leverkusen.

So, if Bayern don’t get Wirtz, then Simons could be an option for Bayern. But as previously mentioned, Bayern are confident over Wirtz, and Manchester City have left the race for the deal as the overall package looks too expensive.

Premier League transfer looks like an option for Xavi Simons

Then, of course, Premier League top clubs are all informed on the situation of Xavi Simons. It’s still early to see where he could go and how the situation could advance, but for sure, England is a destination that is appreciated by Xavi Simons.

Let’s see what happens, but the Premier League could be the next destination for Xavi Simons, who is expected to leave RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.