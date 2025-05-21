Ruben Amorim has urged Man United to sign attacker from Premier League rivals

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly urging the club to pursue Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, according to The Sun.

Amorim is a known admirer of Nkunku and believes the French international could be a valuable addition to United’s attacking options.

Nkunku’s versatility allows him to play as a forward, second striker, or attacking midfielder, fitting well into Amorim’s tactical plans.

Nkunku is said to prefer a move to a club competing in the UEFA Champions League, which could influence his decision.

Man United want Chelsea attacker this summer

United’s ability to offer Champions League football hinges on the outcome of the upcoming UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham.

A victory would secure their place in Europe’s premier club competition, potentially making them a more attractive destination for Nkunku.

Nkunku was a consistent performer in Germany, registering an impressive 125 goal contributions in 172 appearances for RB Leipzig.

His explosive form represented a major breakthrough after a challenging period at Paris Saint-Germain, where he struggled for consistent playing time and failed to establish himself.

Chelsea brought him to Stamford Bridge with hopes he would lead their attacking resurgence.

However, frequent injuries and limited opportunities have stalled his progress. While there have been glimpses of his talent, Nkunku has managed just 22 goal contributions in 56 games for the Blues, far below expectations.

Amorim is keen to strengthen his attack

In addition to Nkunku, Amorim is reportedly interested in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish international has had an impressive season, scoring 53 goals and providing 13 assists in 51 appearances. Amorim, who previously managed Gyokeres at Sporting, sees him as a reliable goal scorer who could strengthen United’s attacking firepower.

The United manager has seen both of his attackers; Rasmus Holund and Joshua Zirkzee, struggled at the club this season.

The club has reportedly put both these attackers up for sale as Amorim prepares to reshuffle his attack this summer.

