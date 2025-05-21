Offers already coming in: Arsenal given opportunity to sign Chelsea star who “can do everything”

Chelsea's Andrey Santos has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Offers are reportedly already coming in for Chelsea’s exciting young midfield talent Andrey Santos, who has been linked with Arsenal.

CaughtOffside have previously been told of the Gunners’ interest in Santos, who has looked superb on loan at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg this season.

It now seems Premier League clubs have come calling for the Brazilian midfielder, according to Sport, who suggest he could move for around €60m.

It may be that Chelsea will end up wanting to use Santos in their first-team next season, but they might also be tempted to make a big profit on the 21-year-old.

Andrey Santos to Arsenal, or key new role at Chelsea?

Santos looks like he could be an ideal fit to add something different to this Arsenal midfield, but Chelsea surely won’t sell to a major rival.

Ex-Blue Emmanuel Petit has also made it clear how highly he rates Santos and how much of an impact he thinks he could have at Stamford Bridge next season.

“Andrey Santos is having a great season at Strasbourg,” Petit told Hochgepokert, as quoted by the Metro.

“Santos is a young player who has improved a lot since last season, he can do whatever he wants on the pitch.

“He can play as a central midfielder, a holding midfielder or elsewhere, he can do everything. He can score and assist and is a very talented player with a bright future ahead of him.

“I think he could be the answer for Chelsea in midfield with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, I think he is the missing link.”

Andrey Santos also being eyed by Euro giants

Sport’s report also suggests Bayern Munich are really keen on Santos, while there’s also mention of past interest from Barcelona.

It could be that we’ll also see these big European names coming in for the South American youngster now that he’s seemingly available.

Chelsea should be careful about selling, though, as they lived to regret it when they let the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah go as youngsters before ever really giving them much of a chance of first-team football.