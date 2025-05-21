Mikel Arteta and Rodrygo Goes (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal intend to sign a new winger this summer, and they have identified Rodrygo Goes as one of their leading targets. And in the coming weeks, there is a good chance that they speak to Real Madrid in regards to doing a deal.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are planning to sign a striker, with Viktor Gyokeres being their top target. But there is also a desire for a left winger to join, given that neither Gabriel Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard has managed to impress consistently over the last 12 months.

Nico Williams is a player that Arsenal are considering for the position, while they have also been linked with Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon. But at this stage, Rodrygo is perhaps best-placed to move to north London during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal eyeing move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes

As reported by Florian Plettenburg (via Football España), Arsenal are giving much though to a possible summer move for Rodrygo, who is expected to be made available for transfer by Real Madrid.

“Understand Arsenal are now seriously considering a transfer for Rodrygo! Talks have begun behind the scenes. The 24-year-old is a potential departure candidate at Real Madrid. It’s difficult but Arsenal are currently exploring all options for a possible transfer. Deal on.”

Rodrygo has attracted a lot of interest in recent months, especially from clubs in the Premier League. Chelsea are said to be favourites at this stage, but the Brazil international is also being followed by Liverpool. And now Arsenal have added themselves to this list.

It remains to be seen whether Rodrygo makes a move to England this summer, but if so, the Premier League would be better for it. And those at Arsenal could be hoping that he is at the Emirates.