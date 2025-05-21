This 24 G/A star was a target for Arsenal in January…I’m surprised he’s now highly likely to join Man Utd

Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Matt McNulty, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It now looks highly likely that Matheus Cunha will be heading to Manchester United after Arsenal also recently showed an interest in him.

It was clear that he was going to be leaving Wolves this summer, but I’m slightly surprised by this move as I figured he would choose a club that had a bit more stability around it than United does at the moment.

I think it’s a really good move from United, mind you – they desperately need more quality, especially in attack and Cunha will immediately improve the attacking options Ruben Amorim will have at his disposal.

He’s better than anything United have right now, not that that is very difficult obviously.

What happened with Arsenal’s transfer interest in Matheus Cunha?

Arsenal did look at Cunha as a possible option in January, but it never really went any further than that.

I believe they viewed him as a potential opportunity in the January market, but it became pretty clear that financially it wasn’t going to work and then he signed his deal anyway at Molineux.

I’ve never viewed him as a possibility for this summer. The club clearly have other priorities when it comes to strengthening in attack.

In a way I think he’s a bit similar to Joao Pedro in terms of the position he plays. He’s not really an out and out No.9 or a winger and those are the two positions that Arsenal really want to improve on.