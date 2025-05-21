Arsenal to officially complete the signing of game-changing striker next week

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of wrapping up one of their marquee signings for the summer transfer window, with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres expected to officially join the Gunners next week.

According to O Jogo, as relayed by Football Transfers, the North London club have reached an agreement with Sporting worth €65 million (£55 million) for the Swedish forward.

The 26-year-old has had a sensational season in Portugal, emerging as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers.

With 96 goals in just 102 appearances for Sporting, Gyokeres has elevated his profile dramatically after impressing at Coventry City in the Championship.

The deal is expected to be finalised following Sporting’s final match of the campaign, the Portuguese Cup final against rivals Benfica.

Viktor Gyokeres has been on fire this season

Having already clinched the Primeira Liga title, a domestic double is within reach, and Gyokeres is likely to lead the line one last time before heading to England.

Having lost out on the Premier League title and the Champions League this season, the Gunners are set to finish the season again without silverware.

The pressure is increasing on Mikel Arteta to deliver trophies at the club and in order to do that next season, he is ready to spend big in the summer transfer window.

It is clear that the Gunners lack attacking firepower and they need a prolific attacker in their team who could lead the attack and prove to be decisive in key games.

Arsenal have started their transfer business

Having already secured an agreement to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi, the North London club have now shifted their focus on signing an attacker to add more firepower to their team.

Gyokeres is a player with a proven track record of scoring goals and he is now considered ready to take the next step in his career and to play for one of the biggest European teams.

Arteta had made him his top transfer target this summer and going by the latest report, he has finally managed to beat competition to sign him.

