Aston Villa ready to leave superstar player leave the club for just £40m

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could be on the verge of losing one of their best players this summer.

Under the leadership of Unai Emery, there is renewed hope at the club of a brighter future.

The Spanish manager has made them regular competitors in the race to qualify for the Champions League in the Premier League.

Once again, they are fighting to qualify for the Champions League this season along with clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

However, they could lose one of their star players this summer who may have already hinted at his exit from the club.

Martinez could leave Aston Villa

Following their win against Tottenham in the league, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was seen getting emotional and waving goodbye to the fans which sparked rumours of his exit from the club this summer.

According to Talksport, Manchester United are showing interest in signing the World Cup winning goalkeeper this summer.

Emery’s side are ready to let the goalkeeper leave the club this summer for £40m.

The Red Devils are looking for a replacement of the struggling Andre Onana at Old Trafford and Martinez has emerged as one of the candidates to take the goalkeeping position at United.

Ruben Amorim’s side face competition from Atletico Madrid to sign the Villa goalkeeper this summer.

The South American goalkeeper has been in fine form once again this season helping Aston Villa reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League this season where they were beaten by eventual finalist Paris Saint-Germain.

Martinez will not be short of offers

The goalkeeper has been offered a lucrative deal from Saudi Arabia, but he would rather stay in Europe.

Man United are interested in signing him, though a move would likely depend on them selling Onana to generate the necessary funds. That said, strengthening the goalkeeper position is not a top priority for the club this summer.

If Martinez is thinking about moving away from Villa Park this summer, considering his quality and performances, he will not be short of suitors in the market.

