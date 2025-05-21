“Mind-blowing” – How close Man United star came to joining Europa League final opponents Spurs

Bruno Fernandes could've been playing for Tottenham instead of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes reportedly came very close to joining Tottenham just a few months before he ended up at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has been a rare success story for Man Utd in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, proving to be an inspired signing from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Fernandes will now be lining up for the Red Devils in the Europa League final against Spurs tonight, but it seems he almost ended up in north London.

According to a source close to the deal, speaking to BBC Sport, Fernandes received a “mind-blowing” offer from Tottenham, who went to great lengths to ensure the player would be happy and settled upon joining the club under Mauricio Pochettino.

Bruno Fernandes transfer blow for Tottenham revealed

One imagines other top clubs also looked at Fernandes at that time, but Tottenham will surely be living to regret this as it sounds like this deal was all but done before falling through late on.

“They were absolutely next level when it comes to detail,” a source told BBC Sport.

“Even the rooms at the training ground – each one was decorated just like the players’ bedrooms at home, the ones they share with their partners.

“The bed was exactly the same. Even the flowers in the garden gave off a scent that’s meant to be beneficial – it was mind-blowing.

“There were two weeks left in the window, but Sporting were going to accept it.”

Can Bruno Fernandes fire Man Utd to Europa League final glory?

Fernandes will now be hoping to punish Spurs even further by playing a key role for MUFC tonight in Bilbao.

Both these under-achieving clubs have had poor Premier League campaigns, but can make up for it tonight by winning a major European trophy, whilst also booking a place in next season’s Champions League.

Fernandes is the one player in this United side who you’d really back to be the main man tonight, but it’s an unpredictable game between two out-of-form sides.