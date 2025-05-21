Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been advised to swoop for the transfer of Eberechi Eze as he’s surely going to be leaving Crystal Palace soon.

Writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, Charles Watts praised Eze and urged Arsenal to sign the Palace star after his superb performances this season.

The England international has a hugely impressive tally of 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, including his winning goal for Palace in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at the weekend.

It’s hard to imagine the Eagles will be able to hold on to Eze for much longer, and Watts believes it’s clear he’s going to be on the move soon.

Eberechi Eze surely leaving Palace and Arsenal should move, says Charles Watts

Discussing his admiration for Eze, Watts said: “It was absolutely no surprise to me to see Eberechi Eze make the difference on the day (in the FA Cup final). I thought he was superb.

“And it wasn’t just his goal, it was the way he played the game, especially in the second half. He was so clever with the ball whenever he was in possession.

“I think he’s a wonderful player, someone who would be perfect for this Arsenal team.

“I don’t know if the club are seriously considering him as a target this summer. I’ve not been told that they are. But if they are not, then they really should be.

“You can see that he’s ready to take that next step in his career now. He’s going to move soon, even the most ardent Palace fan will know that is the case.

“And if he does come on the market this summer, then Arsenal should be at the front of the queue.”

Eberechi Eze could be an upgrade on Martin Odegaard

The harsh truth for Arsenal is that star player and club captain Martin Odegaard has looked off the boil for some time now.

The Norway international has perhaps been given too important a role in this team, and someone like Eze might actually contribute a lot more.

Odegaard probably could contribute double figures for goals and assists if he remained more consistent, but he’s struggled in that department, whereas Eze is flourishing and should only improve with better players around him.