£80m England international could start transfer battle between Arsenal & Chelsea

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea could go against each other in the race to sign English winger this summer.

Both the teams are looking to spend heavily to strengthen their squad this summer.

While Arsenal are set to finish the season without silverware, Chelsea could still win a trophy by winning the Conference League.

It is clear that both the teams have underperformed this season considering their high standards and that is why they are going to be out in the market to add more attacking firepower to their squad.

Newcastle star is a target of Arsenal and Chelsea

According to iNews, the Gunners and the Blues are interested in signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer.

Gordon has made nine appearances for England after his impressive performances have seen him earn a call-up to the England squad.

His fine form for Newcastle has not gone unnoticed by the top Premier League clubs.

Although this season he might not be at the top of his game, he was still a part of the Newcastle squad that ended their trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup final.

Magpies have set a hefty price-tag

As per the report, the Magpies are set to demand £80m for their wide attacker this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side are not in any desperate need to sell the players this summer because of their stable financial condition. The troubles of Profit and Sustainability Rules are behind them now.

With Mikel Arteta looking to add more depth and quality to his wide attacking positions, an offer in the region of their asking price could bring the Magpies to the table to do the deal.

Gordon has a contract until 2023 at St James’ Park which puts Newcastle in a strong position when it comes to negotiations.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is another player on the radar of the Gunners this summer.

