Talks this week: Liverpool director flew out to try hijacking £126m transfer

Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Arne Slot (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool chief Michael Edwards reportedly flew out to the US this week for talks over signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The Reds seem serious about trying to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Wirtz, who could likely cost as much as £126m, according to CF Bayern Insider.

The Germany international is a world class talent who’s surely going to have a great career, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

A departure from Leverkusen this summer seems likely, and one imagines they’d much rather not sell to their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

It seems this may have given Liverpool some hope of swooping for Wirtz, while Manchester City have also left the race, according to CF Bayern Insider.

Florian Wirtz could help Arne Slot win the lot with Liverpool

Arne Slot has made a great start to life as Liverpool manager, winning the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

If LFC were then able to deliver him a signing like Wirtz that could be a real game-changer, and a frightening deal for the rest of the Premier League.

The 22-year-old could link up superbly with Mohamed Salah and make this Liverpool team almost impossible to stop.

If they could get this deal done, it would take something really special from their rivals to match a signing of this calibre.

Florian Wirtz to join Jeremie Frimpong at Liverpool?

Jeremie Frimpong is set to join Liverpool, so it could be that one of his old Leverkusen teammates will also be joining him on Merseyside.

One imagines the pair would link up well together as they’ve already got that experience together at Leverkusen, and that should only benefit Liverpool.

It’s a tough blow for Leverkusen, however, to be losing two such crucial players, while their manager Xabi Alonso has also left this summer, and Jonathan Tah will probably also follow as he’s out of contract.