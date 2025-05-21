Enzo Maresca and Eddie Howe (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to rival Chelsea for the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens this summer.

The talented 20-year-old has caught the eye in the Bundesliga and it’s led to plenty of speculation that he could soon be heading back to the Premier League.

Gittens had a spell with Chelsea earlier in his career, as well as in the academies of Manchester City and Reading, but it remains to be seen what lies in store for him after he makes a likely departure from Dortmund.

According to latest reports, Chelsea now seem to be facing serious competition for Gittens‘ signature as Newcastle have also strongly entered the race.

Should Jamie Gittens join Chelsea or Newcastle this summer?

One imagines Gittens’ future will become clearer once we know who will be playing in the Champions League next season.

It looks like it’s going to be very close as the top five battle goes to the final day of the season, so Gittens will perhaps be keeping one eye on the results.

It could be a huge result, as Chelsea missing out might mean they can’t realistically beat Newcastle to a signing like Gittens anymore.

Chelsea can’t afford another poor transfer window

Chelsea really need to get it right with their signings this year, as the current board simply haven’t been good enough with their recruitment.

A lot of money has been invested in young players for a long-term project, but it seems increasingly clear now that only a few of those have worked out as expected.

Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been big success stories for CFC, but other signings in recent times have been major flops, most notably Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez and Romeo Lavia, and arguably others like Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto as well.

Gittens could perhaps be a smart signing to give the west Londoners an upgrade on the likes of Sancho and Neto, but the club maybe also need to start signing more proven and experienced names to complement their youngsters.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, and if Champions League qualification can be secured this weekend to give Chelsea more options on the market in the weeks and months ahead.