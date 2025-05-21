Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target “can leave” for €70m this summer

Joao Pedro celebrates with his Brighton teammates (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Joao Pedro following links with Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Brighton forward has impressed in the Premier League and looks like he could surely be good enough to make the step up to a bigger club before too long.

And now it seems Brighton could be ready to let Pedro go this summer, though he won’t come cheap, with Romano reporting on X that the Brazilian’s asking price would be in the region of €70m.

See below for more details from Romano, who describes this as one to watch for the upcoming summer window…

Joao Pedro transfer suitors include Liverpool and Chelsea

CaughtOffside have recently been informed that Pedro has interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

Romano hasn’t named any specific clubs, but he has confirmed our report that the 23-year-old could be on the move this summer.

Pedro has ten goals and six assists in total for Brighton this season, so it’s easy to imagine he could do even better at a bigger club, where he’d have better players around him.

Is Joao Pedro ready for a big move?

Still, not everyone’s convinced, with Charles Watts writing in his CaughtOffside column about Pedro and links with Arsenal.

Even if Watts likes Pedro as a player, he’s not sure he’s what Arsenal need right now.

“He’s a good player. He catches my eye almost every time I watch Brighton,” Watts said.

“But I look at him and I just don’t really think he is someone that this Arsenal squad needs right now.

“He’s not an out and out No.9 and he’s not really a player who likes to play out wide either. Both of those positions have to be the priority for Arsenal this summer.”

Perhaps Liverpool and Chelsea would find more room for Pedro, though he doesn’t necessarily look like a major upgrade on any one of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo at Anfield, or the likes of Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke at Stamford Bridge.