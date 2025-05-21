Leeds have already made a big addition to the first team according to journalist

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship.

Under Daniel Farke’s leadership, the Whites are back in the top flight of English football and now they have turned their attention towards building a strong squad for next season.

They have been linked with a move for Manchester City star James McAtee to add more creativity to the team.

Following the poor performances of Illas Meslier, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also one of the Premier League players on their radar this summer.

Leeds United want more attacking depth

The newly promoted team are looking to add attacking depth to their squad for next season as it is the position they are struggling with at the moment.

Leeds are reportedly considering promoting academy striker Harry Gray to the first team for the upcoming Premier League season.

Journalist Adam Pope suggested on BBC West Yorkshire Sport that Gray’s talent merits inclusion in the senior squad, stating, “I don’t know when you’re that talented, I think you’d be allowed to do that.”

Despite Joel Piroe’s 19 goals in the Championship, there are internal discussions at Elland Road about strengthening the striker position.

Leeds have been linked with experienced forwards like Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson, both available on free transfers.

Gray needs more time to develop

Promoting Gray could offer an interesting solution to Farke next season, providing depth and going with the club’s tradition of nurturing young talent, as seen with Archie Gray’s impact in the past.

However, relying on a teenager in the Premier League carries risks, and Leeds may still pursue experienced strikers to ensure squad depth.

To play Premier League football and against some of the best teams in the country, experience is going to be key and Leeds should rather focus on signing a player like Vardy who is still hungry to score goals and play Premier League football next season.

