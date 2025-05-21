Daniel Farke (Photo by Imago)

Leeds are planning to add Premier League experience to their squad for next season, and there is plenty of that at Newcastle. They are aware of this, which is why they have lined up one of Eddie Howe’s current players as a possible target for this summer’s transfer window.

It is clear that Daniel Farke’s squad will need significant additions this summer if Leeds are to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship. And one position that is likely to be addressed is striker, especially as there are doubts about Mateo Joseph, who has been linked with UEFA Conference League finalists Real Betis, remaining at the club for next season.

Jamie Vardy has been linked with Leeds, and now another experienced Premier League striker is on their radar: Callum Wilson.

Leeds showing interest in Newcastle striker Callum Wilson

As reported by Football Insider, Leeds are weighing up Wilson as an option ahead of the summer transfer window. The 33-year-old is set to leave Newcastle when his contract expires at the end of June, with the Carabao Cup winners not expected to offer him a new deal.

West Ham have also been linked with Wilson, who is expected to remain in the Premier League next season even if he does leave Newcastle. And Leeds would be able to assure him of staying in the top flight too, although they would be able to guarantee a regular starting spot given that Joel Piroe should continue in the line-up.

It remains to be seen if Leeds make a concrete attempt to sign Wilson, but there is no doubt that he would be a good squad option – provided that he can overcome his injury woes.