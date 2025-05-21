Winger has prioritised Leeds transfer move

Leeds are intending to make significant alterations to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League next season, and one signing that they want to make looks to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.

Leeds are hoping to learn from the failings of Championship clubs of recent years that have failed to compete in the Premier League, as they aim to re-establish himself in the English top flight. And to do this, they are reportedly wanting to sign a player that helped them achieving promotion as champions in 2024-25.

Manor Solomon made a significant impact during his time at Elland Road, with 10 goals and 12 assists in 39 Championship appearances. Tottenham are prepared to let him leave this summer, and the chances of a deal being done are looking good.

Manor Solomon wants to return to Leeds this summer

As reported by TEAMtalk (via MOT Leeds News), Solomon is prioritising a return to Leeds over the interest of other clubs. The 25-year-old is believed to be settled in the area, and as such, he is keen to return in the summer on a permanent basis.

Agreeing a deal for Solomon is likely to be near the top of Leeds’ objectives for the summer transfer window, alongside bringing in players with Premier League experience – which Solomon has some of.

Given that Tottenham want to sell, there should be very little problems in the two clubs coming to an agreement in the summer transfer window, which opens of business in the next few weeks. Leeds will want to get business done as soon as possible, and it would be no surprise to see Solomon targeted as one of their first arrivals. But for now, they have yet to make their move.