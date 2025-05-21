Darwin Nunez (Photo by Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to part ways with Darwin Nunez this summer, and the Uruguay striker could be set for a move to Spain, where he previously played with Almeria. And despite interest from a number of clubs, including Serie A leaders Napoli, the likelihood is that La Liga is his most likely destination.

Nunez is keen to leave Anfield this summer having had a difficult season under Arne Slot. Liverpool are prepared to let him go, although there is a desire to recoup as much money has possible from his sale. And those funds could be secured from Atletico Madrid, who are one of the leading candidates to sign the 25-year-old.

Atletico Madrid hold talks with Darwin Nunez

As reported by Cadena SER (via Football España), Nunez and his representatives have held talks with Atleti officials. And during these discussions, it was made clear that the Liverpool striker would be very interested in joining Diego Simeone’s squad in the summer.

Atletico are in the market for a new striker due to the expected departure of Angel Correa, while Antoine Griezmann is expected to play in a reduced role despite committing his future to the club for at least one more season.

Nunez looks like a perfect fit for Atletico, and if he can rediscover the form that he showed prior to joining Liverpool, a deal would suit all parties. It remains to be seen how much they can offer though, considering that they have already been linked with moves for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero and Aston Villa target Alex Baena.

Liverpool will not be short of suitors for Nunez this summer, but much is likely to depend on where the player himself wants to go. And at this stage, Atletico appears to be high on his wishlist.