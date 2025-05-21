Luis Diaz with Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones (Photo by Getty Images)

Liverpool will be busy this summer, and one deal that could do involves Luis Diaz, who is attracting strong interest from Barcelona. The Colombia international has an uncertain future at Anfield, but there are some at the La Liga champions that are desperate for him not to join Hansi Flick’s squad.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Barcelona are seriously considering a move to sign Diaz this summer. He is the preferred target of Deco, who is the La Liga side’s sporting director, and right now, it is considered likely that an approach will be made if they can raise the funds required to tempt Liverpool.

But while Deco – and reportedly Flick too – are keen to sign Diaz, the sentiment is not shared by others at Barcelona.

Barcelona players don’t want Luis Diaz to join this summer

According to El Nacional, a number of heavyweights in the Barcelona dressing room have asked the club not to sign Diaz. And it is not just the players that feel this way, as some board members have also expressed their opinion that a summer move would not be a good idea – this has also been echoed by those outwith the club.

Those of his opinion believe that Diaz is simply not needed, with Barcelona already possessing two of the best wingers in world football in Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. And even as a depth option, it is not believed that a deal would represent good value.

There are chances for Diaz to leave Liverpool this summer, but right now, there is a desire among those at Anfield for him to stay. They have the advantage of Barcelona’s financial woes preventing any deal from being a possibility right now, but there is a chance that things could change over the next couple of months.