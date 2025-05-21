“Expensive” 33 G/A star more likely to join Liverpool than Chelsea

Hugo Ekitike celebrates with Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Michy Batshuayi (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly the favourites over Chelsea at the moment to sign one of Europe’s most in-form strikers this summer.

That player in question is Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who is expected to be “expensive” after a superb season in which he’s contributed 22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

That’s according to Simon Phillips, who states that Chelsea are looking at Liam Delap and a number of other strikers, including Ekitike.

However, he reports that the Frenchman is seen as more likely to join Liverpool at this moment in time, which is certainly an exciting piece of LFC news if you’re a Reds fan.

Hugo Ekitike looks ideal for clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea

Ekitike may have flopped at Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career, but he’s got back to his best in his time in the Bundesliga, and a big move seems inevitable for him now.

It would certainly be exciting to see Ekitike in the Premier League, and one imagines he could have a hugely positive impact at Liverpool or Chelsea.

The Reds need someone like Ekitike as an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, while Chelsea would do well to finally give up on Nicolas Jackson and find a more reliable finisher.

Strong start to the summer for Liverpool

If Liverpool end up signing Ekitike as well, then it’s shaping up to be an immense transfer window at Anfield.

Even if Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving for free, it looks like Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival as his replacement is imminent, according to Sky Sports and others, while Milos Kerkez is also being lined up.

Those two would be superb full-backs for LFC, and Ekitike could be ideal to give them more of a goal threat in the centre, taking the pressure off Mohamed Salah to be their main man from out wide.