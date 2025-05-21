Harry Maguire and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have been celebrating Man United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday, and among those to react to the result in Bilbao was Mohamed Salah.

Brennan Johnson’s first half goal was enough for Tottenham to win their first trophy in 17 years, which also ensured a second Europa League final defeat in a row for Man United, who also lost out to Villarreal in 2021.

As expected, Liverpool fans were loving the result, as they took delight in seeing their bitter rivals defeated at San Mames. And their joy was added to by Salah, who took to X to congratulate Tottenham on their success.

Mohamed Salah sends message after Europa League final

He did say he’d win in his second season. Congratulations! — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 21, 2025

Salah referred to Ange Postecoglou’s comments from last summer, in which he stated that he always wins trophies in his second season at a club. The Liverpool man quoted this, before sending a congratulatory message to Tottenham, which many have taken as a cheeky comment in the direction of Man United.

Comments like that one made by Salah will rub salt into the wounds of those associated with Man United. They had been considered favourites to win the Europa League final, but a flat performance ensures that it will be one of the worst seasons in the club’s recent history. But for Liverpool, they are of course celebrating a Premier League title, which makes their rivals’ defeat all the more sweet.

Liverpool and Salah will get their hands on the Premier League trophy this Sunday when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield in their final match of the season. The atmosphere will be like a party for those attending, and the mood is bound to be even happier on the red side of Merseyside because of the events that have transpired at San Mames on Wednesday evening.