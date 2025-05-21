Liverpool in advanced talks to sign PL star who’s rejected Chelsea

Milos Kerkez and Kevin De Bruyne (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer talks over Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez are now understood to be at an advanced stage, according to CaughtOffside sources.

Chelsea are also understood to have also had contact over signing Kerkez, but the feeling is that he now only wants the move to Anfield.

The Hungary international’s move is yet to be finalised, but talks have progressed quickly and are heading in a positive direction.

One imagines it won’t be too long now before Liverpool are able to announce both Kerkez and new right-back Jeremie Frimpong as their first two signings of the summer transfer window.

Still, let’s not forget that there’s still one final Premier League game to play, so you might want to find out how to buy Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tickets before thinking too much about the transfer window.

Liverpool to replace both full-backs in major summer shake-up

It looks as though we’re in for a far busier summer at Anfield this year than in Arne Slot’s first year in charge.

Federico Chiesa was the only new arrival last term, though a deal was also put in place for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to join, even if he stayed in Spain for one final season.

Now, however, Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving and being replaced by Frimpong, while it looks like Kerkez could take Andrew Robertson’s place in the starting line up.

What other Liverpool transfers are there to look out for?

That surely won’t be all we see changing at LFC this summer, with Slot also likely to see some fairly big names leave.

There’s been big speculation about Darwin Nunez for some time now as he’s struggled to perform, while it could even be that Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota also follow him out the door.

It also seems likely that Caoimhin Kelleher will now move on to look for more playing time, as he’s been unable to get past Alisson into the first XI, and will now face even more competition from the incoming Mamardashvili.

So we could be seeing a very different Liverpool line up next season as they look to retain their Premier League title. Only time will tell if that ends up being too much change at once, or just the right amount to improve things and keep things fresh.

Thankfully for Reds supporters, the club did at least manage to keep hold of star duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk with new contracts.