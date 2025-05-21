Ruthless Ruben: Man United boss puts two players up for sale before Europa final

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United are getting ready to face Tottenham in the Europa League final tonight.

The Red Devils could end their season with silverware despite their constant struggles this season.

They are 16th in the Premier League and on course to finish in their worst position in the competition’s history.

One of the biggest concerns for manager Ruben Amorim this season has been the poor form of his attackers.

Man United looking to revamp their attack

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to find their form this season and that is why United have been poor all season in the league.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League giants have are ready to part ways with Hojlund or Zirkzee this summer as they get ready to reshuffle their attack.

With new attackers set to arrive at the club this summer, Hojlund or Zirkzee will be sold.

The club’s primary target is Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap, as mentioned in the report, and they are ready to make his place in the squad by selling one of their existing attackers.

In addition to Delap, United are on the verge of securing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers by activating his £62.5 million release clause.

Hojlund has scored 10 goals this season for the Red Devils while Zirkzee has only managed 7 goals.

Ruben Amorim ready to make big changes

They joined the club with huge expectations but their development has been nothing short of disappointing.

They have failed to provide the club with goal scoring quality, hold up play and their inability to link-up with their teammates has been difficult to watch for the United supporters this season.

Along with them, goalkeeper Andre Onana is also facing an uncertain future at the club with United looking to make a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer.

Man United plot bargain move for ‘fantastic footballer’ to add attacking depth