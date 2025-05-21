Sources: Chelsea lead transfer race after making contact with €120 million attacker

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Real Madrid star Rodrygo as the summer transfer window approaches, according to Caught Offside sources.

The Blues have initiated contact with the Brazilian winger’s representatives to assess the framework of a potential deal and are now considering submitting a formal offer.

Real Madrid, who are preparing for a busy summer themselves, are understood to be open to parting ways with Rodrygo, provided a significant bid arrives.

With a valuation of around €120 million, the 24-year-old would command a hefty fee, but his availability has alerted several of Europe’s top clubs.

Rodrygo is high in demand this summer

Chelsea are currently leading the race for Rodrygo. Under the ownership of Todd Boehly and the vision of manager Enzo Maresca, the club is prioritising attacking reinforcements.

Rodrygo’s versatility, being capable of playing on both wings and centrally, makes him a highly appealing target as the Blues aim to revamp their frontline.

However, they face stiff competition. Manchester City are keeping a close eye on the situation, with Pep Guardiola known to be an admirer of Rodrygo’s intelligent movement and ability to thrive in a fluid attacking setup.

While City have yet to make formal contact, they are expected to assess their options once they can have a better idea about which players they will allow to leave the club this summer.

Chelsea face tough competition for Rodrygo

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix to sign the Brazil international attacker who has 13 goals and 10 assists for Real Madrid this season.

The French champions are planning a major reshuffle in attack, and Rodrygo has been shortlisted as a key option to inject creativity and technical brilliance into their squad.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian clubs have also expressed informal interest, and while a move to the Gulf is less likely at this stage of Rodrygo’s career, the financial package could tempt both Madrid and the player.

The Blues are also interested in signing Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap this summer.

