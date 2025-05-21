Video: Man United fans get beer thrown on them by Spurs supporters in Bilbao

Manchester United and Tottenham fans clash in Bilbao

It’s just a few hours now until the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham in Bilbao.

So, that means the Spanish city is currently full of thousands of Man Utd and Spurs supporters getting up to no good!

In fairness, there haven’t been any particularly concerning reports emerging just yet, but there was a rather amusing incident that this fan captured on video.

See below as two United fans walk past a large group of Tottenham fans and end up getting jeered and having beer thrown over them!

Tottenham fans throwing beer over Manchester United in Bilbao…?? pic.twitter.com/QGdFt245Bp — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) May 21, 2025

Thankfully no fighting broke out, but hey, the night is long…

Manchester United and Tottenham set to contest Europa League final in Bilbao

It will certainly be interesting to see what mood these sets of fans are in later tonight once we know the outcome of this final.

It’s clear that both these struggling teams urgently need a victory to end this disappointing season on a high.

Not only is there the chance to lift silverware, but there’s the potentially priceless bonus of Champions League qualification for next season.

Both managers Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou will be under big pressure, and it’s hard to pick a favourite at this moment in time.

What other big games lie ahead before the end of the season?

We’ve had the FA Cup final already, with Crystal Palace earning a surprise win over Manchester City, while there’s the Europa League final tonight.

Still to come are some other big games, most notably the Champions League final in Munich between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Then there’s also the Europa Conference League final as Chelsea prepare to take on Real Betis, while the Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United is also sure to be a big occasion with a place in the Premier League next season up for grabs.