“We will be teammates” – Player confirms outcome of Liverpool transfer saga

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will likely be a bit sick of hearing about this now, but Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has basically confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in world football at the moment.

Asked about the prospect of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold joining him at the Bernabeu, Carvajal sounded very positive about the prospect.

Normally players don’t speak out too much about players from other teams, but this has been in the pipeline for so long that Carvajal clearly didn’t feel he had to hide anything.

See below for the Spaniard’s comments, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter…

?? Carvajal: “Competition with Trent? Yes, that’s clear. It’s not official yet, but it looks like it!”. “Fear? No, there is no fear here. We will be teammates. The competition will strengthen both of us and will bring out our best”. pic.twitter.com/ViNANjK42g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2025

Dani Carvajal on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid

Even if Alexander-Arnold will be competing for Carvajal for a place at right-back, it seems the Madrid man is relishing the chance to play with the England international.

“Competition with Trent? Yes, that’s clear. It’s not official yet, but it looks like it!” he said.

“Fear? No, there is no fear here. We will be teammates. The competition will strengthen both of us and will bring out our best.”

Can Trent Alexander-Arnold flourish at Real Madrid?

The presence of Carvajal is an interesting and important factor to keep in mind with this saga, as one imagines it means Alexander-Arnold might not be starting every game as first choice.

Carvajal is another superb right-back, so one imagines he won’t be giving up his place without a fight.

It could also be that Alexander-Arnold will be given a new role at Real Madrid, as he’s often looked like a player who could move into midfield quite successfully.

We’ve seen with his performances for Liverpool that Alexander-Arnold has a great range of passing, as well as an eye for goal, so perhaps he could get that license to play a bit differently at the Bernabeu, especially as he might benefit from the slightly less fast and physical style of La Liga in comparison to the Premier League.