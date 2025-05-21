Tottenham celebrate scoring in the Europa League final (Photo by TNT Sports)

Tottenham are seeking their first trophy since 2008 as they take on Man United in the Europa League final, and they are on course to get it after taking the lead just before half time at San Mames.

The first half in Bilbao has been largely devoid of quality, with both sides showing why they have had difficult seasons outside of the Europa League. And that has even come across in the opening goal, which has currently been credited to Brennan Johnson.

An excellent cross from Pape Sarr was not dealt with by Man United, and the ball has ended up in the back of their net – and although it did hit Johnson, the last touch came off Luke Shaw.

Tottenham lead Europa League final in Bilbao

FIRST BLOOD SPURS! ?? It's scrappy but they won't care! Brennan Johnson claims it as he takes full advantage of carnage in the box to put Spurs ahead in the Europa League Final ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/l5Jg9BgYgr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 21, 2025

??? GOAL | Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United | Brennan Johnson BRENNAN JOHNSON OPENS THE SCORING FOR TOTTENHAM !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/jqTqb57tRO — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 21, 2025

It is a glorious moment for Tottenham, and they will certainly not care that the goal was very scrappy. As things stand, they are on course to break their 17-year trophy drought, and it would be even sweeter for them to get it done against Man United.

It has been a difficult season for Tottenham, who currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with one match to go. And this has led to increased pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou, who has previously commented on rumours that he could be sacked even if his side were to win the Europa League.

But all of these struggles will be forgotten if Tottenham can see out the remaining 45 minutes without conceding. Not only would it secure that elusive trophy, but their place in next season’s Champions League would also be ensured – and that would have massive benefits going into the summer transfer window.

There is still plenty of work to be done for Tottenham, but if they can keep Man United at bay and go on to win the Europa League final, their players will be immortalised.