Micky van de Ven stops Man United from equalising in the Europa League final (Photo by TNT Sports)

Tottenham are not far away from winning the Europa League, but if they are to do so, they will have Micky van de Ven to thank, with the defender having miraculously stopped Man United from stopping an equaliser at San Mames.

Tottenham have the advantage in Bilbao courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s scrappy opener that came just before half time. Neither side has been able to play good football, but Ange Postecoglou, his players and the club’s supporters will not care as long as they are the ones celebrating come full time.

And should it remain 1-0, van de Ven will be as much of a hero as Johnson. In the 68th minute, he spectacularly cleared an effort from Rasmus Hojlund off the line following an error from Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Micky van de Ven saves Tottenham with spectacular clearance

WHAT A CLEARANCE MICKY VAN DE VEN ?? Incredible from the Spurs centre half as he acrobatically clears Hojlund's goal-bound header off the line!! ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YhnGGMnk2x — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 21, 2025

Micky van de Ven. WOW.???pic.twitter.com/5xjmD7tA61 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 21, 2025

It has been a difficult season for Tottenham, who currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with one match to go. And this has led to increased pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou, who has previously commented on rumours that he could be sacked even if his side were to win the Europa League.

But all of these struggles will be forgotten if Tottenham can see out the remaining minutes without conceding. Not only would it secure that elusive trophy, but their place in next season’s Champions League would also be ensured – and that would have massive benefits going into the summer transfer window.

There is still plenty of work to be done for Tottenham, but if they can keep Man United at bay and go on to win the Europa League final, their players will be immortalised. And this would especially be the case for van de Ven, who is currently the reason that his side are still ahead at San Mames.