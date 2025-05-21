Tottenham have their name etched on the Europa League trophy (Photo by TNT Sports)

Tottenham have won the 2024-25 Europa League – ending their 17-year trophy drought in the process – with a 1-0 victory over Man United at San Mames.

It was a very scrappy encounter in Bilbao, which rather embodied the fact that the two teams occupy 16th and 17th in the Premier League. But for Tottenham, that matters little now as they have ended the season with a trophy – and on top of this, they have secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game just before half time, although he did get a helping hand from Luke Shaw. And the 1-0 scoreline was kept as it was in the second period after an incredible goal-line clearance from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

There were seven agonising minutes for Tottenham to endure in stoppage time, but after referee Felix Zwager blew his whistle, the white end of San Mames exploded with emotion – and so did Ange Postecoglou, his players and his coaching staff.

Tottenham celebrate winning Europa League final

There were tears of joy aplenty among the Tottenham players and supporters, but for Postecoglou, he wore a huge smile. Last summer, he noted that he wins trophies in his second seasons at the clubs he manages, and he has delivered on that with this Europa League success.

It has been a turbulent season for Tottenham, but the suffering for their supporters has now been worth it. There will be celebrations upon their return to north London, but there will also need to be focus on the summer, when significant changes will be needed to ensure that they are much better in the Premier League.

For now, it will be party mode for those Tottenham supporters in Bilbao, London and across the world. Postecoglou and his players will also be enjoying themselves.