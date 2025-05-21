West Ham interested in transfer move for UCL finalist, could impact Chelsea star’s future

West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck this summer.

The Germany international has been a solid performer for Inter, and is now preparing for a Champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

Bisseck is seemingly not assured of his starting place in Simone Inzaghi’s side, though, and this has led to some speculation over his future.

See below as journalist Santi Aouna claims Bisseck could be available this summer, and that West Ham are one of his main suitors, with Inter also possibly set to replace him with Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile…

Badiashile hasn’t always been the most consistently reliable performer for Chelsea, but he makes sense as someone who could adjust well to playing in Serie A.

Yann Bisseck out, and Benoit Badiashile in for Inter?

It remains to be seen precisely how this will pan out, but it could be that West Ham signing Bisseck could have quite a big impact at Chelsea.

Yann Bisseck in action for Inter
Yann Bisseck in action for Inter (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Bisseck’s departure would surely pave the way for Inter to be able to afford a top class replacement like Badiashile, and it will be interesting to see if the Blues are prepared to let the Frenchman go.

Badiashile has had some decent moments during his Stamford Bridge career, but overall the feeling would probably be that he could leave for the right price.

Chelsea already working on defender signing

CaughtOffside also understands that Chelsea are already working on signing a potential Badiashile replacement as they’ve held talks with Ajax over Jorrel Hato.

Hato would probably be an upgrade on Badiashile and instantly command a starting place in Enzo Maresca’s side.

All in all, this transfer merry-go-round involving top defenders could end up suiting all parties quite well.

  1. My personal thoughts are that they need to get a better manager and let him choose the new team Potter is terrible he wants players that want champions league and on ridiculous wages knowing WHU wont pay it How is that working for the shirt it just makes us look stupid
    Nuno will be available soon

