West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck this summer.

The Germany international has been a solid performer for Inter, and is now preparing for a Champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

Bisseck is seemingly not assured of his starting place in Simone Inzaghi’s side, though, and this has led to some speculation over his future.

See below as journalist Santi Aouna claims Bisseck could be available this summer, and that West Ham are one of his main suitors, with Inter also possibly set to replace him with Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile…

?????? #SerieA | ??Understand West Ham United are interested in Yann Bisseck ?? Inter Milan are ready to sell offer their Dutch CB in case of good proposal in the summer ?? Benoît Badiashile is one of the main names on the shortlist of Inter Milan W @DahbiaHattabi… pic.twitter.com/ggqEAiMQe9 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) May 20, 2025

Badiashile hasn’t always been the most consistently reliable performer for Chelsea, but he makes sense as someone who could adjust well to playing in Serie A.

Yann Bisseck out, and Benoit Badiashile in for Inter?

It remains to be seen precisely how this will pan out, but it could be that West Ham signing Bisseck could have quite a big impact at Chelsea.

Bisseck’s departure would surely pave the way for Inter to be able to afford a top class replacement like Badiashile, and it will be interesting to see if the Blues are prepared to let the Frenchman go.

Badiashile has had some decent moments during his Stamford Bridge career, but overall the feeling would probably be that he could leave for the right price.

Chelsea already working on defender signing

CaughtOffside also understands that Chelsea are already working on signing a potential Badiashile replacement as they’ve held talks with Ajax over Jorrel Hato.

Hato would probably be an upgrade on Badiashile and instantly command a starting place in Enzo Maresca’s side.

All in all, this transfer merry-go-round involving top defenders could end up suiting all parties quite well.