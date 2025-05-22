“The whole situation…” – Man United star aims swipe at Ruben Amorim and opens door to transfer

Ruben Amorim reacts after Man United's Europa League final defeat (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was clearly not a happy man after last night’s Europa League final defeat against Tottenham.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Spurs in Bilbao, and Garnacho spoke after the game about how it’s been a “s**t” season at Old Trafford.

On top of that, the Argentine has been quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano as saying that he wasn’t happy to only play 20 minutes in the final.

See below as Garnacho made it clear he wasn’t happy at being dropped by Ruben Amorim after previously playing a lot in this competition, adding that he might have a decision to make on his future soon…

?? Garnacho: “Until the final, I played every round helping the team… then the final arrives and I play 20 minutes?! I don’t know”. “The final, the season, the whole situation of the club… I will try to enjoy the summer and then we will see what happens”. ? pic.twitter.com/ELMvHLOHfm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2025

Garnacho said: “Until the final, I played every round helping the team… then the final arrives and I play 20 minutes?! I don’t know.

“The final, the season, the whole situation of the club… I will try to enjoy the summer and then we will see what happens.”

Alejandro Garnacho exit could be for the best for all parties

Garnacho is a fine talent on his day, but he doesn’t sound happy and it might be best for everyone if he moves on this summer.

The 20-year-old could have a number of suitors this summer, and since United probably need to sell one or two players, this seems like a decent opportunity for them to make some money.

And, in all honesty, Garnacho hasn’t quite done enough to establish himself as a starter in Amorim’s side, so he probably won’t be missed all that much.

Man United need to respond with a big transfer window

It clearly needs to be a busy summer transfer window for MUFC, and that will likely mean offloading a few big names as well as signing them.

Garnacho makes sense as someone who could leave, while others like Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund will also surely be shown the door.