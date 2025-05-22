“This season has been s**t” – Man United star doesn’t hold back after defeat vs Spurs

Ruben Amorim walks past the Europa League trophy after losing the final against Tottenham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho couldn’t hold back after last night’s Europa League final defeat against Tottenham in Bilbao.

The Red Devils have had a dire Premier League campaign, currently sitting all the way down in 16th place in the table, but they had the chance to pick up silverware last night, while Champions League qualification was also up for grabs.

Still, Spurs edged it 1-0 thanks to Brennan Johnson’s first half goal, leaving Man Utd empty-handed and with no positives to take from the 2024/25 campaign.

Garnacho was clearly not happy and didn’t mince his words when he spoke after the game, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano…

?? Alejandro Garnacho: “It’s difficult for all of us. This season has been shit”. “We lost the final, we didn’t beat anyone in PL. It’s very difficult”. pic.twitter.com/GMoKOSX3rz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2025

Garnacho said: “It’s difficult for all of us. This season has been shit. We lost the final, we didn’t beat anyone in PL. It’s very difficult.”

What next for this Manchester United squad?

United clearly need to make big changes this summer after such a poor season, and one imagines Garnacho is one of a number of players facing an uncertain future.

The Argentina international is a fine young talent who can be a joy to watch on his day, but he’s just not been consistent enough.

Right now, Ruben Amorim can’t be affording to carry any passengers, and it will be interesting to see if Garnacho and numerous others are shipped out in a major squad revamp.

Can Man United take positives from defeat?

All fans want to see their club winning finals and lifting trophies, but right now it would surely have masked major issues at Old Trafford.

With defeat against Tottenham, at least United can focus on righting the numerous wrongs of this season, instead of kidding themselves.

Erik ten Hag won two trophies with MUFC, but few would have argued that he was doing a good job at any point during his reign as manager.