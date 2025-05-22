Robin Le Normand of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Julian Alvarez, Clement Lenglet and Alexander Sorloth (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are among clubs keen on signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is one of the best strikers in La Liga, and he could be an exceptional acquisition for the Premier League club.

According to a report from El Chiringuito, meetings will begin with the clubs interested in Julian Alvarez next week. The Spanish club could consider selling the player if a substantial offer is presented in the summer.

Arsenal need a reliable centre-forward

Arsenal are in desperate need of a quality goal-scorer, and the 25-year-old could lead the line for next season. They have looked toothless in the attack at times, and the lack of a reliable finisher has cost them another league title.

Alavarez will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack if he joins the club. In addition to that, he is a hard-working player who will help out defensively and with his playmaking abilities. The South American is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he could be an asset for Arsenal if they manage to get the deal done.

Liverpool need Julian Alvarez

Similarly, Liverpool are crying out for a reliable forward as well. Darwin Nunez has been very underwhelming, and he needs to be replaced. Signing the World Cup winner would be a major coup for Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to return to England.

He has proven his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City in the past, and there is no doubt that he could hit the ground running if he joins Liverpool or Arsenal. Alvarez has been hailed as an “amazing footballer” by Erling Haaland.

The player has 29 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up six assists as well. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs can convince Atletico Madrid to sell him.